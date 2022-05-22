D’Coree is hoping for a patient and loving family that will spend time with him

D’Coree, 12, is looking for a patient and loving family that will spend time with him. He enjoys swimming, basketball and playing outside. When he is inside, he also likes to sing, build with Legos, play with action figures and watch movies.

He does well at school and likes all of his classes. When asked what he wants to do when he grows up, D’Coree said that he wants to be successful.

D’Coree would benefit from a family that is knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma. At this time, only families living in Kansas are being considered.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). D’Coree’s case number is CH-7406.