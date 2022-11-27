D-Central Strategy Venture Announces New Global CEO to Disrupt the Traditional Agency Model by Enabling Decentralized Talent

Next-gen gateway shares profits with decentralized talent, harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit and agility that clients crave, while building a more equitable playing field for talent and clients

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-Central today announced its new CEO and Co-Founder, marketing communications veteran Dominique Rose Van-Winther, who will drive expansion of the firm, disrupting traditional agency models and enabling a new generation of globally distributed talent to reach greater wealth and success.

"I'm proud to build the new way to work. COVID and blockchain technology have accelerated an inevitable future of decentralized talent and work. Online collaboration is the new norm and geographies have never mattered less. We build bespoke, diverse teams to execute globally, harnessing the power of independent, passionate experts in their fields to build innovative and creative solutions, all while sharing profit with the talent bringing in and overseeing the work - ensuring a mutually beneficial partnership," Dominique said.

Born from the decentralization revolution, D-Central caters to clients that want to harness the innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion of independent talent, yet need to move quickly with full-service strategy and execution to solve innovative challenges. D-Central works with a selection of exclusive brands across industries from FMCG to fintech, automotive to blockchain, media organizations to crypto ventures.

D-Central builds bespoke teams of top global experts, working across everything from marketing, communications, branding and creative production, to corporate finance, sales and operations. By sourcing the best expertise globally, the strategy-led venture brings diverse and innovative thinkers with a passion for solving complex problems.

In today's environment of global burnout, dissatisfaction with centralized working conditions, and a talent crunch, we are bridging this widening gap between talent, business and lifestyle. The time is right for senior talent to transition into their own independent nodes. With the right tools and support, they can build the business model that works best for them, while maximizing their earning potential.

"We are in the people economy, catering to talent and delivering the recognition and lifestyle that top professionals crave. Our offering to independent talent is absolutely unique," Dominique explained. "We offer senior talent a significant share of the profit for work they bring in and oversee, enabling independent consultants to make more wealth than at traditional consulting agencies, while retaining their independence and lifestyle. This means we retain the entrepreneurial spirit, agility and passion of rockstar talent, while bringing clients full-service strategy and execution of innovative solutions."

With over 20 years experience in blue-chip marketing communications firms, Mrs. Van-Winther most recently led Asia-Pacific operations for Weber Shandwick, one of the largest marketing communications consultancies globally, part of the McCann Worldgroup and Interpublic Group (IPG). After 15 years at that firm, she's joined D-Central, which is globally headquartered in Singapore and operates in 26 markets across Asia, Europe, Middle East, North America and Africa.

