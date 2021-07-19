D-Link Canada Expands Wi-Fi 6 Lineup With the World's First Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter

D-Link announces their Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter is now available at most major consumer electronics retailers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- D-Link Canada today announced the availability of the AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter (DWA-X1850), the world's first available Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter.

With the ongoing global pandemic, the demand on the Canadian home network is greater than ever before. Work from home, video meetings, and virtual classes have all taken their toll with increased network congestion and increased data traffic. And despite the pandemic winding down to some degree, a lot of these "new norms" are here to stay. D-Link's new Wi-Fi 6 solution offers Canadian's a way to easily upgrade their laptop or desktop PCs to the new Wi-Fi 6 standard so they can take full advantage of the faster speeds, greater capacity, and reduced network congestion that Wi-Fi 6 offers.

"The pandemic has accelerated device and bandwidth usage in what was already a device dense Canadian home network," says Lou Reda, President - D-Link Canada. "The launch of this world's first Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter means that Canadians can now easily update their legacy laptop and desktop computers to the latest Wi-Fi standard, improving their Wi-Fi performance and therefore helping them be more productive, whether that be for working from home, studying from home, or staying connected with friends and family."

By taking advantage of the Wi-Fi 6 standard, which was designed to excel in dense network environments, Canadians can experience better Wi-Fi performance, maximizing their home network.

AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter (DWA-X1850)

MSRP $79.99 - Available at Amazon.ca, Best Buy Canada, and Staples Canada

D-Link's DWA-X1850 is the first Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter in the market, delivering a fast and easy way for users to upgrade their desktop and notebook computers with the latest wireless AX technology at an affordable price. By simply plugging the adapter into a USB port, users can take advantage of secure, high-speed Internet of up to 574 Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and 1200 Mbps in the 5GHz band when used in a Wi-Fi 6 environment. The DWA-X1850 also features WPA3 Wi-Fi encryption for optimal network and device protection. Whether for streaming videos, playing games, online learning, or remote working, this adapter fulfills everyone's current needs.

