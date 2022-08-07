D.C. United ties Red Bulls 0-0 in third match under Rooney

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Romo made one save to help D.C. United earn a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

D.C. United (6-13-4) improved to 1-1-1 in its third match under coach Wayne Rooney.

Carlos Miguel Coronel had two saves for New York (10-7-7) to match Romo's clean sheet.

The Red Bulls had 13 shots to just four for D.C., but United had a 2-1 edge in shots on goal.

