D.C. United hosts the Houston Dynamo in non-conference action

Houston Dynamo (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (3-5-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -115, Houston +290, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United hosts the Houston Dynamo in non-conference action.

United is 2-3-0 at home. United is 2-3 in matches decided by one goal.

The Dynamo are 1-2-0 in road games. Darwin Quintero leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four goals. The Dynamo have scored 12.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has four goals for United. Michael Estrada has three goals.

Quintero has scored four goals for the Dynamo. Sebastian Ferreira has four goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.3 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Moses Nyeman (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

Dynamo: Teenage Hadebe (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

