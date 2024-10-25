D.C. United cuts ties with goalkeeper Alex Bono amid end-of-season roster decisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United, which was eliminated from Major League Soccer playoff contention on the final day of the regular season, has declined starting goalkeeper Alex Bono's contract option for next season.

The team announced its roster decisions on Friday, leaving 17 contracted players on its roster for 2025. Among the contracted players was Christian Benteke, the Golden Boot winner who had 23 goals during the regular season.

Bono started in the majority of D.C. United's games this season. The team allowed 70 goals, third-most in the league.

D.C United also cut ties with goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who appeared in five games this year.

D.C. United finished 10-14-10, in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. A 3-0 loss to Charlotte in the final match of the season last weekend eliminated the team from playoff contention.

The team also declined the options of Cristian Dájome, Nathan Crockford, Jeremy Garay, Christopher McVey, Martin Rodriguez, Hayden Sargis and Luis Zamudio. Russell Canouse and Pedro Santos were out of contract at the conclusion of this season.

