D.C. police suggest using AirTags to thwart jacket thefts

Apple AirTag

An uptick in expensive Canada Goose jacket thefts has led police officers to suggest college students use AirTags to track the jackets -- just in case.



In November, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a program offering AirTags to residents in car theft-prone neighborhoods, using Apple's Find My technology to help locate stolen vehicles.



Now, D.C. police are suggesting college students do the same -- for their Canada Goose jackets.



Canada Goose jackets, which start at around $500 and can cost upwards of $2000, have become a target for thieves. Some are even going as far as holding up wearers at gunpoint.



When asked what can be done to protect the jackets, the D.C. police department had a simple response.



"AirTags," said Commander Sylvan Altieri told Fox5. "I've seen people use them on tool kits, suitcases, I think that's probably the best thing you can do as far as if it gets taken, because it's a nice way to track it."



While this is a sound idea, it's always important to remember not to confront thieves and try to obtain stolen goods yourself. Instead, AirTag owners are encouraged to provide AirTag information to local law enforcement in the event of theft.