D-BOX Technologies and RSEAT partner to commercialize first high-fidelity, multipurpose haptic platform

D-BOX Technologies Inc.; RSEAT

A gaming, sim racing and home entertainment platform, all in one!

HF1700 RSEAT_2

HLF4 uses 4 of D-BOX's G5 actuators--located at each end--to immerse users into their favourite content

RSEAT HF11700_1

RSEAT's HLF4 slides seamlessly under any entertainment seat you already own to move users with D-BOX haptics

NUREMBERG, Germany and MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is partnering with RSEAT, a European leading manufacturer of premium sim racing equipment, to design and market the first high-fidelity, multipurpose haptic platform. This innovative plug and play, low-profile platform will be compatible with all RSEAT sim racing rigs and almost all chassis from other sim racing equipment manufacturers. Aimed at sim racers of all genres and skill levels, this haptic product greatly enhances the racing experience, giving drivers an improved sense of realism transmitted through feedback to the chassis. This platform, when connected to a PC and retrofitted under static seats such as sofas and recliners, is compatible with the D-BOX ecosystem, allowing users to benefit from a haptic experience for the more than 2,500 films and television series available in our content catalogue on D‑BOX PLUS.



Featuring D-BOX’s high-fidelity haptic technology, this innovative, multipurpose platform produces immersive, full-body sim racing feedback with lifelike sensations in combination with a direct drive wheel and professional pedals with load cells or hydraulics.

“The challenge was to build not only a sim racing platform, which in of itself was a first, but a multipurpose platform that can be used to experience different types of content such as movies, TV series, music and relaxation clips,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “This innovation opens up a world of possibilities in home entertainment, in the commercial sector, and RSEAT understood this really well in deciding to work with us. This technological breakthrough once again demonstrates the recognition of our peers when it comes to innovation and our great expertise in haptic technology.”

Story continues

“D-BOX has earned, over the years, a remarkable reputation as a key leader in home entertainment haptic technology,” said Hristo Gardevski, CEO of RSEAT. “Given the innovation required and high expectations regarding what we were determined to achieve, we needed to work with a partner that has proven, sophisticated technology and a strong ability to deliver a hyper-realistic, high-fidelity haptic experience. It was an obvious choice that we partner with D-BOX for this innovative product.”

A glimpse of the RSEAT haptic experience can be tested on three racing simulators during the Sim Racing Expo 2022, in the Cube Controls booth (booth number A6) on December 1st to 4th at Nuremberg in Germany.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

ABOUT RSEAT

RSEAT is a leading manufacturer of premium sim racing equipment since 2011. RSEAT Ltd’s. manufacturing facility is located in Europe, Bulgaria, in the city of Gabrovo. With the latest production technologies as well as our experienced and trained specialist staff, we provide a flawless product quality and functionality. RSEAT products are sold in over 100 countries across the globe. www.rseat.net.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

MaisonBrison Communications

Pierre Boucher

514-731-0000

investors@d-box.com

RSEAT

Hristo Gardevski,

Chief Executive Officer

+359888496886

rseat.net@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9e3c9b0-49d2-4677-a020-eddb9f40557d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2264d877-49e5-4bc4-968b-4d358dcbc803



