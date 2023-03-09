D-Amino Acids Global Market Report 2023: Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry Boosts Growth
Global Market for D-Amino Acids
Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "D-Amino Acids: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global D-Amino Acids Market to Reach $301.8 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for D-Amino Acids estimated at US$181.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$301.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pharmaceutical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$217.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The D-Amino Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
268
Forecast Period
2020 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
$170.2 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$249.1 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications
Recent Market Activity
Developing Regions - At the Forefront of Growth in D-Amino Acids Market
Pharmaceuticals: D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material
Rising Prominence of Artificial Amino Acids Augurs Well for Market Growth
D-Amino Acids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging World Population - A Major Growth Influencing Factor for D-Amino Acids
Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry
Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids
Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market
Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Challenged by Drug Development
A Review of Select Research Studies on D-Amino Acids
Research Finds Support for Potential Use of D-Amino Acids as Biomarkers for CKD
D-Amino Acids and Small Molecule Inhibitors: Potential Role in Eliminating Infections
Researchers Develop New Approach to Switch Chirality in Amino Acids
Generating Stable D-Amino Acid Analogs Using Mirror Image Version of PDB
Ajinomoto Develops Ajiphase and Corynex Amino Acid Synthesis Technologies
Harvard University's Scientists Discover New Biofilm Disrupting Bacteria
Study Reveals that D-Amino Acids Amass in EMCs
Research Studies Suggest that Replacement of One L-Amino Acid with Analogous D-enantiomer Results in High Therapeutic Index
ARCA: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent for Amino Acids
Commercial Development of ARCA
Genetic Engineering and Advances in Research Enable DAAO Use in Multiple Arenas
DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
