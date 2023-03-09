D-Amino Acids Global Market Report 2023: Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry Boosts Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for D-Amino Acids

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "D-Amino Acids: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global D-Amino Acids Market to Reach $301.8 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for D-Amino Acids estimated at US$181.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$301.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pharmaceutical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$217.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The D-Amino Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $170.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $249.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications

Recent Market Activity

Developing Regions - At the Forefront of Growth in D-Amino Acids Market

Pharmaceuticals: D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material

Rising Prominence of Artificial Amino Acids Augurs Well for Market Growth

D-Amino Acids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging World Population - A Major Growth Influencing Factor for D-Amino Acids

Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry

Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids

Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Challenged by Drug Development

A Review of Select Research Studies on D-Amino Acids

Research Finds Support for Potential Use of D-Amino Acids as Biomarkers for CKD

D-Amino Acids and Small Molecule Inhibitors: Potential Role in Eliminating Infections

Researchers Develop New Approach to Switch Chirality in Amino Acids

Generating Stable D-Amino Acid Analogs Using Mirror Image Version of PDB

Ajinomoto Develops Ajiphase and Corynex Amino Acid Synthesis Technologies

Harvard University's Scientists Discover New Biofilm Disrupting Bacteria

Study Reveals that D-Amino Acids Amass in EMCs

Research Studies Suggest that Replacement of One L-Amino Acid with Analogous D-enantiomer Results in High Therapeutic Index

ARCA: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent for Amino Acids

Commercial Development of ARCA

Genetic Engineering and Advances in Research Enable DAAO Use in Multiple Arenas

DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

