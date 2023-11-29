Czech steel maker Liberty wins creditor protection, prepares restructuring

Liberty Steel's Sanjeev Gupta smiles outside their newly acquired Liberty Steel processing mill in Dalzell, Scotland

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The largest Czech steel maker Liberty Ostrava has won a court order protecting it from its energy supplier and is preparing a restructuring plan, it said on Wednesday.

The company, whose parent Liberty Steel is owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, is based in the eastern city of Ostrava and has annual capacity of 3.6 million metric tons, although its last operating furnace has been idle since October due to poor market conditions.

"Liberty can confirm an individual moratorium against an energy supplier was declared today," a spokesperson told Reuters by email, confirming a report on news website

"This will allow the company to complete and put into practice a plan of preventative restructuring, part of which is a restart of blast furnace no. 3 and increasing production."

It added the aim of the moratorium was to be able to negotiate new conditions for energy supply.

HN said Liberty Ostrava's biggest sole creditor was on-site energy supplier Tameh.

It said Liberty's plan involved asset sales and the entry of a strategic investor.

A spokesperson for Tameh said the company welcomed Liberty acknowledging its difficulties and taking steps to resolve them.

Liberty has 30 days to submit a restructuring plan, HN said, adding that Liberty owed 3 billion crowns ($135.6 million) in total.

The company has around 6,000 employees and is major supplier of steel products in the country.

($1 = 22.1310 Czech crowns)

