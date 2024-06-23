Czech Republic vs Turkey: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

The stakes will be high when Group F wraps up on Wednesday with Czech Republic and Turkey facing off in their bids to qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts.

Only a win will guarantee a spot in the last-16 for the Czechs after Georgia held them to a 1-1 draw last time out.

Turkey were well beaten by Portugal to leave them at risk and another defeat in Hamburg would likely see them miss out on one of the four third-placed spots in the next round.

But they have a good recent record against Czech Republic and a fascinating finish to this group awaits.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Czech Republic vs Turkey is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday June 26, 2024.

The match will take place at the Volksparkstadion, Hamburg.

Turkey have been incredibly well-supported in Germany (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Czech Republic vs Turkey

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV4, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Czech Republic vs Turkey team news

The Czechs are sweating over an injury to Patrik Schick ahead of the game.

Merih Demiral could replace the suspended Abdulkerim Bardakci in the centre of the Turkish defence.

Real Madrid winger Arda Guler will hope for a recall with changes likely following their defeat to Portugal.

Czech Republic vs Turkey prediction

Both sides have looked shaky for much of this tournament which makes for a very difficult-to-predict finale, with so much on the line.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Turkey have won their last three meetings with the Czechs, most recently in a November 2022 friendly.

Czech Republic wins: 5

Turkey wins: 5

Draws: 1

Czech Republic vs Turkey match odds

Czech Republic: 7/5

Turkey: 7/4

Draw: 12/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).