Czech Republic vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Portugal look to keep their hopes of making the Nations League finals alive as they travel to the Czech Republic tonight.

Winners of the inaugural competition in 2019, Fernando Santos’ side currently sit second in Group A2 behind leaders Spain while Portugal’s hosts are third.

While the Czechs missed out on the World Cup, they proved competitive at Euro 2020 and certainly have the quality to trouble top-level opposition, particularly with Patrik Schick in the team.

As ever with Portugal, there are doubts about Santos. Despite boasting an embarrassment of riches in attacking areas – spearheaded by a certain Cristiano Ronaldo – the team are yet to wholly convince.

With this likely to be Ronaldo’s final World Cup this winter, it’ll be fascinating to see how he counts down to it amid a lack of action at Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch tonight’s game.

Where to watch Czech Republic vs Portugal

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports Extra.

LIVE stream: Those with a Premier Sports subscription can also watch the action unfold online via the Premier Player.