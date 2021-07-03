Czech Republic vs Denmark predicted line-ups: Euro 2020 team news ahead of quarter-final today

Denmark’s Kasper Dolberg (centre) celebrates scoring against Wales in Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

Denmark face Czech Republic in Baku with a place in the semi-finals at Euro 2020 up for grabs.

The Danes are on fire, with back-to-back games of four or more goals in a game, a European Championship first. Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored to stun the Dutch in the round of 16 and the latter is primed for a run at the golden boot.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker is one off the Czech record amount of goals at a major tournament, which Milan Baros achieved in Euro 2004. There is more history at that tournament 17 years ago when the Czechs beat Denmark 3-0 in the quarter-finals, only to lose to eventual champions Greece in the last four.

Head coach Jaroslav Silhavy says: “One small mistake can decide the match flow in a moment,” Silhavy said. “They have many good players in their team that can decide a match, but I believe we will be able to take advantage of any of their mistakes. I think it will be a very even match, and competitive, and the little things will be decisive.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the game at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan:

When is it?

The game kicks off at 17:00 BST in Baku, Azerbaijan.

How can I watch it?

The match will be on free-to-air TV on ITV, with the action also available to stream live online on the ITV Hub, coverage will begin at 16:15 BST.

What is the team news?

Jan Boril is back for the Czechs after serving a suspension. Team captain Vladimir Darida is back from a leg injury.

The Danes will have Yussuf Poulsen, Simon Kjaer and Daniel Wass available following fitness concerns.

Poulsen may be forced to wait to return given how effective Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard proved against the Welsh, though Wass and Kjaer are almost certain to be back in the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Predicted Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

Predicted Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Sevcik; Schick

Odds

Denmark: 11/10

Draw: 11/5

Czech Republic: 14/5

Prediction

Denmark have the better attack, with more energy and versatility in the final third, but Patrik Schick is the best forward in form.

The Danes will take it to the Czechs, which will suit Jaroslav Šilhavý’s side nicely, but the increased fire power and momentum secured by the Danes will see them edge this 2-1.

