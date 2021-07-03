Czech Republic vs Denmark LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Antonin Barak in action (Pool via REUTERS)

Follow live coverage of Denmark take on Czech Republic in Baku for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The Danes are in fine form after thrashing Wales in the last 16 behind Kasper Dolberg’s double, while the Czechs pulled off a big shock to upset the Netherlands with a 2-0 win.

After narrowly avoiding a tragedy with Christian Eriksen’s fall against Finland, Denmark have rallied with head coach Kasper Hjulmand urging his side to play “fearless” football against the Czechs to seize a place in the final four: “I can’t say compared to other teams if we play with more freedom but I can say an important thing in our game is to play without fear. One of my biggest inspirations Johan Cruyff said you cannot play football with fear. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t think both ways, it doesn’t mean just go forward without thinking about backwards but it means you cannot play your best if you are afraid.”

The Danes are hoping to replicate the historic achievement of the 1992 European Championship-winning team, with Kasper Schmeichel looking to follow in the footsteps of his father Peter Schmeichel. Follow live updates from the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan below:

