Czech Republic vs Denmark LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Euros match stream today

(Getty Images)

Czech Republic vs Denmark - LIVE!

Czech Republic and Denmark, two of the surprise packages of the tournament, meet tonight in the third Euro 2020 quarter-final.

The Danes have overcome near-tragedy, with Christian Eriksen's on-pitch collapse in their opening match, to sail into the last eight, following up their 4-1 win over Russia with a 4-0 thrashing of Wales.

Czech Republic saw off Holland 2-0 last weekend and have momentum of their own.

Patrik Schick will lead the line for the Czechs as he aims to add to his four goals at Euro 2020 and catch Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the golden boot.

The winner of the tie will meet England or Ukraine in the semi-finals.

That match between England and Ukraine is later tonight but first up it’s off to Azerbaijan, where the Czech Republic vs Denmark do battle in Baku.

Follow Czech Republic vs Denmark at Euro 2020 LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Read More

Fans hope England ‘can give us something to cheer about’ as pundits predict win

London friends abroad to travel 800 miles for England Euros match

Czech Republic vs Denmark lineups: Confirmed team news and suspensions

Closing the digital skills gap is key to unlocking London’s recovery