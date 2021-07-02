Czech Republic vs Denmark: Euros prediction, kick off time, team news, venue, h2h results, latest odds - preview

(ES Composite)

Czech Republic and Denmark, two of the surprise packages of the tournament, meet on Saturday in the third Euro 2020 quarter-final.

The Danes have overcome near-tragedy, with Christian Eriksen's on-pitch collapse, to sail into the last eight with back-to-back four-goal hauls.

Czech Republic saw off Netherlands 2-0 last weekend and have momentum of their own. The winner of the tie will meet England or Ukraine in the semi-finals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Czech Republic vs Denmark is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The match will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

Where to watch Czech Republic vs Denmark

TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV for free.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the ITV Hub.

Czech Republic vs Denmark team news

Czech Republic have left-back Jan Boril back after suspension, but he is not guaranteed a starting spot as deputy Pavel Kaderabek performed so well against Netherlands.

The same can be said for captain Vladimir Darida and Jakub Jankto; on the bench on Sunday as Antonin Barak and Petr Sevcik impressed.

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand has not been afraid to shake up his team, and it's worked with his players full of momentum after an unthinkable start.

Yussuf Poulsen should come back in, joining Mikkel Damsgaard up front, while Daniel Wass is pushing for a start. Captain Simon Kjaer is expected to be fit after shaking off a thigh injury.

Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction

Two entertaining teams punching, arguably, above their weight but both worthy semi-finalists should they get there. This could, though, prove a cagey affair with few chances, meaning the onus will lie on the likes of Patrick Schick, Yussef Poulsen and Kasper Dolberg.

Czech Republic are a far sterner test for Denmark than both Russia and Wales. The Danes will have a tough time breaking them down. I'm backing the Czechs to edge this in normal time.

Czech Republic 2-1 Denmark

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Czech Republic wins: 3

Draws: 6

Denmark wins: 2

Betting odds and tips

Czech Republic to reach semi-final: 7/5

Denmark to reach semi-final: 1/2

Odds via 888sport (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

