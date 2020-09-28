Czech Republic reports 1,305 new daily coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 1,305 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 15 related deaths, health ministry data showed on Monday, as the country battles one of the highest recent infection rates in the world.

The number of new cases was below Saturday's 1,985 infection count, but above 985 cases the Saturday before.

The figures brought the total number of cases to 64,597 and deaths to 606 in the country of 10.7 million people. There were 32,723 active cases.

The number of people in hospitals dipped to 802 from 809 as of Saturday, the latest data available.

Data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) put the Czech Republic at the second spot in Europe, behind Spain, measured by infections per population over the past two weeks.





