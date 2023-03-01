Czech Republic may require electricity imports from 2030 - grid operator

·2 min read

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic may depend on electricity imports from 2030 due to phasing out of coal-fired plants, the Czech Transmission System Operator (CEPS) said on Wednesday.

That would mark a dramatic shift for one of the EU's largest electricity exporters as it plans to overhaul its energy sector with new nuclear capacity and stronger use of renewable sources, but also closing down its fleet of lignite plants.

The EU's climate targets and the war in Ukraine, which led to a sharp reduction in Russian gas imports, have boosted electricity prices in the bloc and exposed vulnerabilities in energy systems.

In 2022, Czech net electricity production of 78.8 terawatthours, down 0.7% year-on-year, outpaced consumption of 60.4 terawatthours, down by 3.9%, according to data from the Czech energy watchdog.

In its annual study, CEPS laid out four scenarios: basic, conservative, progressive, decarbonisation.

"Namely the Progressive and Decarbonisation scenarios show that from 2030, the Czech Republic will be at risk of imports, and it will depend on electricity imports from surplus countries like Germany and France," CEPS said.

The Progressive scenario includes phasing out of coal-fired power plants by 2033, as planned by the government, and a "more ambitious" build-up of renewable sources.

The decarbonisation scenario would see a faster phase-out of coal by 2030.

Imports may not be necessary under a scenario seeing coal plants operating longer than 2033 - but that would require a policy change.

Successive Czech governments have been preparing construction of new nuclear sources, but the country has yet to pick a contractor even for the first new unit.

The majority state-owned CEZ utility is in talks with France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP, and U.S.-Canadian group Westinghouse Electric to pick the builder of a new 1,200-megawatt unit at its Dukovany nuclear power plant by 2036 and possibly three more.

CEZ also plans several small modular reactors at sites of the coal plants to be decommissioned, aiming to open the first one in 2032, and, like other investors, boosting solar power installations. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka and Ed Osmond)

