Czech poultry flocks to be kept indoors to reduce bird flu risk

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech State Veterinary Administration will force the country's poultry farms to keep flocks indoors, with some exceptions, to cut the risk of bird flu outbreaks.

The nationwide measures come after detection of a growing number of cases of the H5N1 strain of bird flu in the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe.

The restrictions will limit movement of those working on poultry farms and force farms to move flocks into buildings, except for birds such as pigeons or ostriches.

"The aim of the measures is to minimise the risk of introducing infections," the veterinary office said.

The Czech Republic has detected five outbreaks on poultry farms since the end of September and further cases in several wild birds.

The Agriculture Ministry said the measures mean that consumers do not need to worry about buying poultry and eggs.

