Czech defender David Jurásek completes transfer to Benfica on 5-year deal

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic defender David Jurásek completed a transfer from Slavia Prague to Portugal champion Benfica on a five-year contract on Monday.

The 22-year-old Jurásek joined Slavia from another Czech side, Mlada Boleslav, in February 2022. Jurásek played 55 games for Slavia, scoring three goals and adding 15 assists.

He had three assists in the Europa Conference League.

Jurásek debuted for the national team in March in a 2024 European Championship qualifier. He has played three internationals.

The Associated Press