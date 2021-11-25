Czech central banker Dedek sees no risk of spiralling inflation - website

PRAGUE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Czech central banker Oldrich Dedek, who has voted in the minority against rate hikes, sees no risk of spiralling inflation and is sticking to his support for stable rates to protect the economy's fragile growth, he was quoted as saying.

The Czech National Bank shocked markets on Nov. 4 when the board raised the main two-week repo rate by 125 basis points, its biggest hike since 1997, to 2.75% to rein in soaring inflation and signalled further hikes.

Dedek, who has been voting for stable rates together with board member Ales Michl since the central bank started its tightening cycle in June, said that he saw himself in the mainstream of monetary policy.

"We see pressure from abroad as the prevailing reason for elevated inflation. One can point to the prices of oil, gas, maritime transport, these are factors which the central bank absolutely cannot influence," Dedek said in an interview with SeznamZpravy.cz news website released late on Wednesday.

"Recently, there has been quite a steep surge of the coronavirus crisis, an energy crisis with significant impact on households, we also saw very strong problems in the automotive industry. These reasons keep the Czech economy somewhere close to a very fragile growth," Dedek said.

The Czech economy expanded more slowly than expected in the third quarter, showing a recovery losing steam as external demand declined and the global supply crunch hit the car sector.

On Wednesday, the country reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections, surpassing 25,000 for the first time.

The outgoing Czech government will debate tougher measures later on Thursday.

