Cytta's First Responder Clients Conduct Advanced IGAN Training Exercises in Texas and California

Multiple First Responder Groups Attend Live IGAN Operational Exercises

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) (the "Company") is pleased to report that this week we conducted group IGAN demonstration and training exercises organized by two of our foundational first responder clients California's Chino Police Department and North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT.us).

Cytta's senior technical team attended in Chino CA at the behest of the City of Chino Police Department, a 5-year licensee purchaser of our advanced IGAN incident command system. Chino was a previous user of the original IGAN and recently upgraded to our advanced system. Chino had also arranged for multiple other first responder organizations to attend the training seminar on the advanced IGAN features.

Additionally, because the senior members of our technical team attended the City of Chino exercise, we demonstrated certain advanced and very desirable capabilities, in beta form, which we will be adding to the IGAN functionality in the very near future. We anticipate the programming for these new add-on capabilities being ready for full market release within the next 60-90 days. Many of the First Responder organizations present are now reaching out to our sales team regarding purchasing the IGAN for their departments.

The North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT.us), is a large organization consisting of multiple regional public safety partners focused on educating their members in new technologies for public safety UAS operations. PSURT senior management arranged and conducted a IGAN 2.0 live demonstration exercise for their public safety members in Dallas TX as part of their technology demonstration and training programs. This purely practical demonstration of the IGAN 2.0 and its functionality for all departments gave the numerous PSURT members representing multiple Texas departments a hands-on opportunity to see and participate with all of the current IGAN 2.0 functionality.

Ms. Natalia Sokolova, COO said, "We at Cytta are extremely proud of the foundational IGAN technology which our technical team developed. Having long term clients such as Chino PD and PSURT organizing events to both learn advanced capabilities and demonstrate them to other first responder organizations, is a proud testament to what the IGAN represents. Additionally, while some of our new advanced capabilities are still in stealth mode, having our team show those new capabilities and receive resounding approval, is very gratifying."

Ms. Sokolova further stated, "As we introduce new features and capabilities for the foundational IGAN 2.0 over the coming months, we see IGAN becoming more and more indispensable for the safety and security of first responders and the public."

Cytta's IGAN 2.0 introductory sales model relies heavily upon our reference clients working closely with Cytta to introduce the product to new departments and user input to create the add-on features that will allow the IGAN to ultimately fulfill a much larger space in the safety and security marketplace. This is the beginning of the creation and organization of our sales pipeline.

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta, will be presenting an overview of our growth initiatives in 2023 at a Virtual Roadshow webinar on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 11:30 am Eastern time.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) has created video/audio integration software with AI capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN 2.0 collaborative dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN 2.0 is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing realtime video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN 2.0 is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

Cytta's products enable and empower the world to collaborate and consume higher-quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. For more information, please visit cytta.com and the new Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos.

