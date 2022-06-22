Cytta Corp to Exhibit at the 2022 National Sheriffs’ Association Conference in Kansas City

Exhibit Follows Successful Roll-Out of Law Enforcement-Specific Product Line

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Cytta Corp(OTCQB:CYCA), (the "Company") today announced that they will be a noted exhibitor at the National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) annual conference in Kansas City on June 27-30. The NSA Annual Conference is one of the largest of its kind and displays products and equipment relevant to every facet of police work. The Company will occupy a 20' X 20' booth (#1537) to demonstrate their technologies and showcase the widely-recognized Cytta Incident Command Vehicle.

The Company's appearance at the NSA conference follows the Company's successful roll-out of version 2.0 of their Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) command system IGAN, and an equally successful roll-out of Drone Clear, which recently emerged from beta testing with the Dallas Police Department, the Chino Police Department and the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (NTXPSURT) among others.

"The timing of the Sheriffs' conference could not be better as Cytta has reached another milestone in their product development," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta. "IGAN 2.0 and Drone Clear are the apparatus of modern law enforcement."

IGAN 2.0 is the Company's proprietary, fully Integrated multimedia connectivity platform. The Platform has fully integrated features, such as advanced mapping. These features allow for the collection of actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis, unavailable from comparable technology. IGAN delivers high-resolution, real-time video feeds to law enforcement officers, regardless of which device they deploy.

Powered by IGAN, Drone Clear enables police departments to deploy any number of drones to surveil an incident scene prior to officers taking action. The platform provides law enforcement with advanced intelligence prior to entrance, ensuring that officers and civilians may avoid unnecessary injury.

To date, IGAN has been utilized successfully in multiple life and death scenarios, including hostage-taking, search-and-rescue, felony-in-progress, fugitive apprehension, building and home searches, and warrant-based apprehensions.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates into real-time any and all available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system, video can be securely streamed in high definition through an extremely low bandwidth LEO satellite uplink (<22 kbps) with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software advanced, video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video, in real-time, that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating a virtual ‘Reality Delivered.'

