Cytta Corp to Exhibit at the 2022 National Sheriffs’ Association Conference in Kansas City

Exhibit Follows Successful Roll-Out of Law Enforcement-Specific Product Line

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Cytta Corp(OTCQB:CYCA), (the "Company") today announced that they will be a noted exhibitor at the National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) annual conference in Kansas City on June 27-30. The NSA Annual Conference is one of the largest of its kind and displays products and equipment relevant to every facet of police work. The Company will occupy a 20' X 20' booth (#1537) to demonstrate their technologies and showcase the widely-recognized Cytta Incident Command Vehicle.

The Company's appearance at the NSA conference follows the Company's successful roll-out of version 2.0 of their Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) command system IGAN, and an equally successful roll-out of Drone Clear, which recently emerged from beta testing with the Dallas Police Department, the Chino Police Department and the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (NTXPSURT) among others.

"The timing of the Sheriffs' conference could not be better as Cytta has reached another milestone in their product development," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta. "IGAN 2.0 and Drone Clear are the apparatus of modern law enforcement."

IGAN 2.0 is the Company's proprietary, fully Integrated multimedia connectivity platform. The Platform has fully integrated features, such as advanced mapping. These features allow for the collection of actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis, unavailable from comparable technology. IGAN delivers high-resolution, real-time video feeds to law enforcement officers, regardless of which device they deploy.

Powered by IGAN, Drone Clear enables police departments to deploy any number of drones to surveil an incident scene prior to officers taking action. The platform provides law enforcement with advanced intelligence prior to entrance, ensuring that officers and civilians may avoid unnecessary injury.

To date, IGAN has been utilized successfully in multiple life and death scenarios, including hostage-taking, search-and-rescue, felony-in-progress, fugitive apprehension, building and home searches, and warrant-based apprehensions.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates into real-time any and all available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system, video can be securely streamed in high definition through an extremely low bandwidth LEO satellite uplink (<22 kbps) with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software advanced, video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video, in real-time, that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating a virtual ‘Reality Delivered.'

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

Cytta Corp

Phone: 855.511.IGAN (4265)
http://www.cytta.com
info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO
Direct (702) 900-7022
Gary@cytta.com

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer
Cell: (619) 977-7203
Chermak@Cytta.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, our growth in revenue and earnings, and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and evolving market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives or us might not occur.

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.



