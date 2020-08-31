CYTTA Corp’s Emergency Response Team Deployed To Texas at the Request of Texas Public Safety Officials

Providing the Communications Infrastructure for First Responders During Hurricane Laura

Las Vegas , Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) Last week Cytta received an activation request from Texas Public Safety officials to assist during Hurricane Laura. Cytta was asked to be available to deploy their IGAN Fusion communication platform in conjunction with the other members of the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team ( NTXPSURT ) and all other first responders deploying to any local disaster area.



Standard cellular-based communication networks typically fail or are unreliable during and after extreme weather conditions, creating a problem for first responders who need to share information with their peers. The Cytta IGAN Fusion is a self-reliant communication platform that can be set up in less than an hour. It works in emergency situations and provides first responders low-latency video and audio communications for better situational awareness of the disaster area and front lines.

Cytta’s Technical Advisory Team consisting of First Responders, Military and other industry experts informally known as, “Cytta Force,” attended in Texas to support NXTPSURT’s efforts and manage the IGAN Fusion emergency communications network, which is designed to connect multiple police stations, fire departments, and first responders in any situation.

“We are immensely proud of all of the Cytta Force team members who voluntarily responded to the call to utilize our technology and their skills to assist the public in this emergency situation.” said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “Cytta Corp created the IGAN Fusion so that first responders could share video and audio information through an Incident Command communication network, very quickly. When police, fire, and first responders have a communication network that they can all utilize together, everyone in every department has more information at their fingertips, allowing them to improve response times and make better decisions.”

Police and fire departments across the United States rely on video and audio communication tools to ensure that residential neighborhoods, government buildings, and other critical infrastructure are secured during natural disasters. The IGAN Fusion has become the go-to video and audio communications platform that first responders are using during emergency response to get a bird’s eye view in real-time. This platform is built for distributing actionable information that helps first responders navigate difficult communication obstacles that are faced during natural disasters.

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream, the most powerful codec in the world, is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, military and their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube for our new Video highlighting the emergency rescue applications of the IGAN Fusion.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

