Cytovia Therapeutics to present at Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit, BIO Investor Forum and New York Stem Cell Foundation Conference in October 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics, today announced that it will participate in three key conferences in October 2020.



The Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit will take place on October 5-6, 2020.

Cytovia CEO Dr. Daniel Teper will present on October 6th at 5.30 PM EDT. Webcast link

The BIO Investor Forum will take place on October 13-15, 2020.

Cytovia will have an on-demand company presentation during the Bio Investor Forum Digital.

The New York Stem Cell Foundation Conference will take place on October 20-21, 2020.

Dr. Wei Li, Cytovia Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, will present during the “Stem Cell Application in Therapeutics” session, on October 21st at 11.15 AM EDT.

The webcast links will be available on the company website and social media pages.

On-demand interview opportunities with Cytovia Therapeutics spokespersons:

Daniel Teper, CEO

Wei Li, Chief Scientific Officer

ABOUT CYTOVIA THERAPEUTICS:

Cytovia Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company that aims to accelerate patient access to transformational immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer and severe acute infectious diseases. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and is leveraging multiple advanced patented technologies, including an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptors) NK cell therapy, next-generation precision gene-editing to enhance targeting of NK cells, and NK engager multi-functional antibodies. Our initial product portfolio focuses on both hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma and solid tumors including hepatocellular carcinoma and glioblastoma. The company partners with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF), the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and CytoImmune Therapeutics. Learn more at www.cytoviatx.com and Follow Cytovia on Social Media Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter .

For more information please contact :

Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc

Sophie Badré, Vice President, Corporate Affairs

1 (929) 317 1565 sophie.badre@cytoviatx.com



