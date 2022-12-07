CytomX Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 Data for Praluzatamab Ravtansine (CX-2009) in Patients with Advanced Breast Cancer at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated oncology therapeutics, today announced that Phase 2 data for CX-2009, a conditionally activated antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD166, will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on December 8th. The poster details the results from patients treated with monotherapy praluzatamab ravtansine for the treatment of advanced HR+/HER2- breast cancer and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

“We thank our investigators and the patients and families who contributed to our comprehensive evaluation of praluzatamab ravtansine in breast cancer. Although we elected previously in 2022 not to advance this program further without a partner, this research has benefited many patients, provided important insights into our conditionally activated ADC strategy and informed our next generation of Probody® therapeutic candidates,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil, CEO and Chairman of CytomX.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:
Presentation Title: Results from a phase 2 study of praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009) in patients with advanced breast cancer (ABC)
Poster: P4-01-15
Session and Location: Poster Session 4 – Hall 1
Session Date and Time: December 8, 2022, 7:00 am - 8:15 am CT
Presenting Author: Dr. Kathy Miller, Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, Indianapolis, IN, USA

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to destroying cancer differently. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX’s goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises seven therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies (“TCBs”), and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors (“CPIs”). CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD71, which has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer and is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie. CytomX’s clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly owned assets including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. Praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009) is an investigational conditionally activated ADC directed toward CD166 that has demonstrated single agent clinical activity in a Phase 2 study for patients with advanced HR+/HER2-non-amplified breast cancer. Following the Phase 2 results, CytomX decided not to further progress praluzatamab ravtansine alone and is seeking a partner to further develop the molecule. CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb and Regeneron. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements, including those related to the future potential of partnerships or collaboration agreements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy or progress of CytomX’s or any of its collaborative partners’ product candidates, including CX-2029, BMS-986249, BMS-986288, pacmilimab, CX-904, CX-801,CX-2051, and praluzatamab ravtansine, the potential benefits or applications of CytomX’s Probody platform technology, CytomX’s ability to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including the ongoing and planned clinical trials of CX-2029, BMS-986249, BMS-986288, pacmilimab, CX-904, and praluzatamab ravtansine, and the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, initial and ongoing data availability, investigational new drug applications and other development milestones. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the unproven nature of CytomX’s novel Probody Platform technology; CytomX’s clinical trial product candidates are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic may continue to negatively impact the business, research and clinical operations of CytomX or its partners, including the development of preclinical drug candidates due to delays in and disruption of research activities and the development of clinical drug candidates due to delays in or disruption of clinical trials, including impacts on the enrollment of patients in clinical trials or other clinical trial disruptions; the possibility that the results of preclinical research and early clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that CytomX’s clinical trials will not be successful; the possibility that current preclinical research may not result in additional product candidates; CytomX’s dependence on the success of CX-2029, BMS-986249, BMS-986288, pacmilimab, CX-904, CX-801, and CX-2051; CytomX’s reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the Company’s product candidates; and possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX Contact:
Chris Ogden
SVP, Finance and Accounting
cogden@cytomx.com
317-767-4764

Investor and Media Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Stephanie Ascher
stephanie.ascher@sternir.com
212-362-1200


