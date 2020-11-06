Cytokinetics Announces Six Presentations Related to Heart Failure and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020

Primary Results from GALACTIC-HF to be Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Cytokinetics to Host Investor/Media Event and Webcast Related to GALACTIC-HF Results on November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced six presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020, taking place online from November 13, 2020 – November 17, 2020, including the presentation of primary results from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure), the Phase 3 event driven cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil, in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial session, as well as five poster presentations.

Results from GALACTIC-HF, one of the largest heart failure trials ever conducted, will be presented at a live, virtual, embargoed AHA News Briefing on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 PM CT.

Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Title: Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Chronic Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction: The Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure (GALACTIC-HF) Trial

Session: LBS.01 - Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation: Vitamins, Minerals, Nutrients, and More

Speaker: John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF

Date: November 13, 2020

Presentation Time: 10:35 – 10:45 AM CT

Cytokinetics Investor/Media Event

Cytokinetics will host an investor/media event related to the results of GALACTIC-HF on November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET that will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/cytk/1388034 or by visiting the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics’ website at www.cytokinetics.com. An archived replay of the virtual event will be available via Cytokinetics’ website until November 13, 2021. Members of Cytokinetics’ senior management will be joined by the following physician experts:

ePosters On Demand

The following posters will be available on demand from the start of the conference on November 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM CT until the end of the conference on November 17, 2020, 8:30 PM CT.

Title: The Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor, CK-3772271, Attenuates Cardiac Fibrosis and Diastolic Dysfunction in the Dahl/Salt Sensitive Rat Model of Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Session: MP.APS.05 - Heart Failure I

Presenter: Darren Hwee, Ph.D., Associate Director, Pharmacology, Cytokinetics

Poster Number: P1762

Title: Pharmacodynamic Effects of a Single Dose of CK-3773274 in Cats With Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session: CE.APS.01 - Protein Dysfunction in Heart Failure

Presenter: Joshua Stern, D.V.M., Ph.D., Associate Professor & Chief of Service: Cardiology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis

Poster Number: P756

Title: Demographic and Clinical Characteristics of Patients With Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in a Large, Nationwide Us Cohort

Session: HF.APS.29 - Different Aspects of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Michael Butzner, MPH, CCRP, HEOR Consultant, Cytokinetics

Poster Number: P1735

Title: Thirty Day Episode of Care Spending Following Heart Failure Hospitalization Among Medicare Beneficiaries With Heart Failure

Session: HF.APS.17 - Heart Failure Quality of Care and Process Improvement

Presenter: Nihar R. Desai, M.D., MPH, Yale University School of Medicine

Poster Number: P975

Title: Characteristics and Outcomes of Patients With Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction and a Worsening Heart Failure Event

Session: HF.APS.11 - Acute and Advanced Heart Failure

Presenter: Anthony P. Carnicelli, M.D., Duke Clinical Research Institute – DCRI

Poster Number: P427

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. (Amgen) to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator. Omecamtiv mecarbil is the subject of an international clinical trials program in patients with heart failure including GALACTIC-HF, of which topline results were recently reported, and METEORIC-HF, which is ongoing. Amgen holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and certain other countries. Cytokinetics is developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is considering potential advancement of reldesemtiv to Phase 3 pending ongoing regulatory interactions. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) to research, develop and commercialize other novel mechanism skeletal sarcomere activators (not including FSTAs). Licenses held by Amgen and Astellas are subject to specified co-development and co-commercialization rights of Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor that company scientists discovered independent of its collaborations, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies. Cytokinetics has granted Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited an exclusive license to develop and commercialize CK-274 in China and Taiwan, in accordance with Cytokinetics’ planned global registration programs. Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

