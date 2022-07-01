Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of $450 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Cytokinetics, Incorporated
·7 min read
Cytokinetics, Incorporated
Cytokinetics, Incorporated

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (“Cytokinetics”) (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced the pricing of its offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Key elements of the transaction include:

  • $450.0 million 3.50% Convertible Senior Notes Offering (up 30.0% conversion premium)

  • Repurchase of approximately $116.9 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”)

The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on July 6, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Cytokinetics also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $90.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Cytokinetics. The notes will accrue interest at an annual rate of 3.50%, payable semi-annually in arrears on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2023. The notes will mature on July 1, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by Cytokinetics. Before March 1, 2027, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only in certain circumstances. From and after March 1, 2027, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Cytokinetics will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Cytokinetics’ election. The initial conversion rate is 19.5783 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $51.08 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of 30.0% over the last reported sale price of $39.29 per share of Cytokinetics’ common stock on June 30, 2022. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The notes will not be redeemable at Cytokinetics’ election before July 7, 2025. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), at Cytokinetics’ option at any time, and from time to time, on or after July 7, 2025 and, in the case of any partial redemption, on or before the 60th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, at a cash redemption price equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Cytokinetics’ common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time.

If a “fundamental change” (as defined in the indenture for the notes) occurs, then, subject to a limited exception, noteholders may require Cytokinetics to repurchase their notes at a cash repurchase price equal to the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date.

Use of Proceeds: Cytokinetics estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $436.0 million (or approximately $523.3 million if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes), after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and Cytokinetics’ estimated offering expenses. Cytokinetics intends to use:

  • Approximately $140.3 million of the net proceeds from the offering and to issue 8,071,342 shares of its common stock to repurchase approximately $116.9 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2026 notes through privately negotiated transactions entered into concurrently with the pricing of the offering; and

  • The remainder of the net proceeds of this offering to (a) expand and support its clinical development program for aficamten in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (“HCM”), including the spending associated with the potential conduct of a second Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive HCM and a first Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with non-obstructive HCM; (b) expand commercial capabilities and conduct readiness activities in the United States, Canada and Europe to support the potential launch of omecamtiv mecarbil and aficamten in those geographies; (c) advance its early stage clinical development pipeline, including the progression of CK-136 to proof of concept studies and the potential development of additional cardiac myosin inhibitors for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (“HFpEF”); (d) expand its muscle biology focused research activities to energetics, growth and metabolism of muscle, and (e) for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

In connection with any repurchase of the 2026 notes, Cytokinetics expects that holders of the outstanding 2026 notes that have hedged their equity price risk with respect to the 2026 notes (the “hedged holders”) may have, concurrently with the pricing of the notes, unwound their hedge positions by buying Cytokinetics’ common stock and/or entering into or unwinding various derivative transactions with respect to its common stock. The amount of common stock purchased by the hedged holders may have been substantial in relation to the historic average daily trading volume of Cytokinetics’ common stock. This activity by the hedged holders may have increased the effective conversion price of the notes.

In connection with the offering, Cytokinetics agreed with Royalty Pharma Development Funding, LLC to increase the size of the required draw of the Tranche 4 or Tranche 5 term loans under Cytokinetics’ Development Funding Loan Agreement with Royalty Pharma and the other parties thereto from $25 million to $50 million, if the conditions for such loans have been met.

The offer and sale of the notes and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the notes and any such shares cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes or any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any such shares, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the completion of the offering, the expected amount and intended use of the net proceeds and the timing or amount of any repurchases of the 2026 notes by Cytokinetics and the potential impact of the foregoing or related transactions on the market price of Cytokinetics’ common stock or the price of the notes. Forward-looking statements represent Cytokinetics’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, the satisfaction of the closing conditions related to the offering and risks relating to Cytokinetics’ business, including those described under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2022, and the future quarterly and current reports that Cytokinetics files with the SEC. Cytokinetics may not consummate the offering described in this press release and, if the offering is consummated, cannot provide any assurances regarding its ability to effectively apply the net proceeds as described above. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Cytokinetics does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Cytokinetics
Diane Weiser
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations
(415) 290-7757

 


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class

    TORONTO — Henrik and Daniel Sedin entered the NHL together. The superstar twins then tormented a generation of opponents with the Vancouver Canucks throughout dominant careers that included mesmerizing displays of skill, individual accolades and unprecedented team success. It's only fitting the talented brothers will walk into the Hockey Hall of Fame side-by-side. The Sedins headline the class of 2022 elected Monday, one with a decidedly West Coast and Swedish feel that includes former Canucks t

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke