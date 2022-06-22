CytoDyn to Hold Webcast to Provide a Quarterly Company Update

CytoDyn Inc.

VANCOUVER, Washington, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Tanya Urbach, Board Chair, Antonio Migliarese, Chief Financial Officer and Interim President, Scott Kelly, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Christopher Recknor, M.D., Senior Director of Research & Development, will host an investment community webcast to provide a quarterly Company update on Thursday, June 30, 2022.



Following the update, questions submitted prior to the webcast as directed below will be addressed to the extent appropriate.

Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022 Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET Access: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3aO9FH10 Questions: Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to ir@cytodyn.com

This is a livestream presentation. Participants are encouraged to login early prior to the start of the event. The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until July 30, 2022.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Cristina De Leon

Office: 360.980.8524

ir@cytodyn.com

Media:

Dan Zacchei / Joe Germani

Sloane & Company

dzacchei@sloanepr.com / jgermani@sloanepr.com



