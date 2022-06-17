Clarification: Cyprus-Britain-Murder Trial story
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — In a story published June 16, 2022, The Associated Press reported that Cypriot prosecutors say there’s no tangible evidence — like a written note — to suggest David Hunter’s wife had ever asked him specifically to help her die. It also reported that prosecutors disputed that there was a medical diagnosis proving that Janice Hunter suffered from leukemia or “blood cancer.” The story should have made clear that these comments were made by State Prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou.
The Associated Press