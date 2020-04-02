Cyprus extends flight ban for another two weeks

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus extended a ban on commercial air links with 28 countries for another two weeks on Thursday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ban, introduced on March 21 for a 14 day period, would be in effect for a further 14 days, Cypriot transport minister Yiannis Karousos said in a tweet. He said the decision was dictated by the situation in Cyprus, and the "dramatic" situation in other European states.

Cyprus has recorded 320 coronavirus cases and nine deaths. The country has imposed tough restrictions on movement, including a night curfew and allowing people to leave their homes only once a day with a special permit.





(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Giles Elgood)