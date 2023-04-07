Cypress wins National Classic championship with 12th consecutive victory

Cypress baseball coach John Weber. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Cypress will enter next week's Boras Classic with a 12-game win streak and a championship trophy after winning the National Classic on Thursday in Fullerton.

The Centurions (16-4) defeated Servite 8-2. Gabe Cobian ignited a four-run second inning with a two-run triple. Max Senesac broke the game open with a two-run home run in the seventh. Cobian, Senesac, Luke Matlock and Abbrie Covarrubias each had two hits.

Coach John Weber said before the season that his team had the talent and experience to be a top team in Southern Section Division 1, and winning four games this week provides evidence the Centurions' pitching depth is on pace to be a strength come playoff time.

Matthew Morrell came on in relief and shut down the Friars. He threw three scoreless innings, striking out four. Cypress will begin play Tuesday in the Boras Classic in Orange County.

Corona 7, King 1: Gavin Duke threw five scoreless innings and Josh Springer finished with two hits and two RBIs for surging Corona.

Long Beach Poly 4, Long Beach Millikan 3: The Jackrabbits stayed unbeaten in the Moore League with a three-run seventh. Nate Berumen delivered the walk-off hit. Sebastian Byrd and Fernando Castaneda each had two hits and Isaac Holder had two RBIs. Austin Paul struck out eight in six innings for Millikan.

Bishop Amat 1, Foothill 0: Aaron Sandin threw a five-hit shutout for Bishop Amat, striking out four and walking one. Jordan Pasillas drove in the game's only run.

Bonita 7, Paloma Valley 3: Daniel Nageer struck out seven, walked none and threw a six-hitter for Bonita.

Damien 5, South Hills 1: Nelson Ries struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings for Damien.

Steele Canyon 6, Palisades 2: The Dolphins (13-2) finished 3-1 in the San Diego Lions tournament. Zach Gresham had two hits.

A two-run walk-off home run by senior outfielder @Bradnav3, his third of the season, lifted @HB_OilerSports baseball to a 10-8 win over @CdM_Baseball today in Surf League action.

HB has won 12 straight games.@TheDailyPilot @AndrewTurnerTCN @HBHS_basebll pic.twitter.com/5lVXIzYGTS — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) April 7, 2023

Huntington Beach 10, Corona del Mar 8: Bradley Navarro hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh for Huntington Beach, which overcame a 7-3 deficit. Nick Salmon had a two-out grand slam during a six-run third inning for Corona del Mar. Ralphy Velazquez hit a three-run home run for the Oilers.

La Mirada 9, Downey 0: Eric Jeon threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks for La Mirada. Maverek Russell had two hits and three RBIs and Travis Friend contributed three hits.

St. John Bosco 6, Regis Jesuit 5: Hunter Friedberg had two hits for the Braves.

Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Crean Lutheran 1: Aiden Marquez had a walk-off two-run double to give Pacifica (16-2) the victory.

Newbury Park 7, Thousand Oaks 3: Derek Turner threw six scoreless innings for the Panthers, striking out 10.

Calabasas 4, Rio Mesa 2: Devin Gasway had two hits and Brandon Hoffman came through with the save for Calabasas.

Oaks Christian 8, Westlake 7: Tommy Farmer, Quentin Young and Jaden Onaca each had two RBIs to lead Oaks Christian. Nolan Johnson hit a home run and finished with four RBIs.

Maranatha 11, Whittier Christian 4: Doug Zuniga had two hits and four RBIs and Bryan Richman added three hits for Maranatha.

Simi Valley 2, Royal 1: Aiden Nykoluk came through with the walk-off hit in the eighth inning for Simi Valley.

Cleveland 10, Vista 8: Matthew Sanders contributed three hits and three RBIs for Cleveland.

Bishop Alemany 3, Moorpark 1: Adonis Jenkins and Jake Ortega each finished with three hits for Alemany in the 10-inning win. Freshman Franky Magana gave up one run and two hits in seven innings.

Crescenta Valley 3, Canyon Country Canyon 0: Connor Campbell struck out four, walked one and gave up five hits in the shutout for Crescenta Valley.

Softball

Norco 13, Redondo Union 0: Mya Perez had a home run and two RBIs in the five-inning win for Norco.

La Palma Kennedy 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1: McKenzie Wanner had both RBIs to help Kennedy. She also threw four shutout innings of relief.

Los Alamitos 6, Newport Harbor 0: Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter for Los Alamitos. Giselle Alvarez finished with two doubles.

El Modena 4, Villa Park 3: El Modena got a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth to win. Auddrey Lira struck out 11 for Villa Park.





