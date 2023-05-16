Cypress Bay volleyball advances in region playoffs. So do Cooper City and Coral Reef softball

In region quarterfinal softball action, Cooper City needed 11 innings to edge Monarch, and Coral Reef came from behind to defeat West Broward.

The Cooper City softball team.

Also, Pembroke Pines Charter scored late in a pitcher’s duel against Archbishop McCarthy, and Academy for Innovative Education (AIE) continues to make school history.

The AIE softball team.

AIE softball competed in its first region quarterfinal game in any sport in school history.

AIE defeated higher-ranked Westminster Academy 8-3 in eight innings in an exciting Class 2A region quarterfinal. With that victory, the Aviators not only advanced to a region semifinal for another school first, but they avenged two losses to Westminster this season, falling 6-1 in the pre-season opener and 4-0 during the regular season.

In the more important region quarterfinal, AIE needed an extra inning to defeat the host Lions. Tied at three, the Aviators scored five times in the top of the eighth and shut the door in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

In the eighth inning, Mia Gil and Sofia Garcia began the rally with walks. Eighth grader Olivia Garcia then hit an RBI double off a 1-2 count, scoring pinch-runner Selenia Martinez. Sarah Utrera continued the rally with an RBI single, bringing home Sofia Garcia. Lily Gil followed with an RBI bunt, scoring Olivia Garcia. Maddie Baldwin and Emily Gonzalez added RBI singles to cap the 5-run inning.

AIE (12-16) started the game with one-out hits by Alexa Torres and Alexa Garofalo. Mia Gil walked, and Sofia Garcia hit a sac fly RBI to right field for a 1-0 lead. Westminster tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

In the second inning, Sarah Utrera walked. After a well-executed sacrifice bunt by Lily Gil, Maddie Baldwin singled to centerfield. One out and a stolen base later, Alexa Torres produced one of the biggest hits of the game, driving in both runners for a 3-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Westminster (19-7) tied the game on a two-out, two-run home run by Olivia Holland off a 1-2 count.

In the bottom of the seventh, AIE centerfielder Emily Gonzalez saved the game with an incredible diving catch in the gap. Winning pitcher Mia Gil retired the next two batters, forcing extra innings.

The Aviators will travel again, this time to one of the top teams in 2A in the state, Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, for a region semifinal on Tuesday. The winner of that game plays the winner of Florida Christian/Fort Pierce-John Carroll for the region title. Florida Christian beat Chaminade-Madonna 13-2 in a region quarterfinal.

6A Region Quarterfinal: Cooper City 4, Monarch 3 (11 inn.): This battle took 11 innings to determine a winner. The Knights scored three times in the top of the third. Cooper City scored once in the bottom of the third and twice in the fifth to even things.

CCty: Savanah McCormick 1-4, BB, Sac, 2 R, RBI; Kylie Enrique 1-4, BB, RBI; Lillian Mitchell 2-4, HBP, 2 R, 2 SB; Hanna Turner 2-5, Sac, RBI; Isabella Rodriguez 2-6, RBI, WP Lauren Legacki 6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 K; Daniella Nino 5 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 5 BB, 5 K. Mon: Sarah Phipps 3-5, HR, R, 2 RBI; Camryn Piskun 1-4, BB, R; Faith Lindeman BB, R; Adrianna Zullo 2-4, BB; Mia Macaione 6 IP, 3 R, 9 H, 3 BB, 7 K; Elena Ramirez 4.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K. CCty (12-14), Mon (6-13).

7A Region Quarterfinal: Coral Reef 7, West Broward 5: Trailing 5-2, the Barracudas scored four times in the bottom of the fifth and once in the sixth.

CR: Brianna Perantoni 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 SB; Rachel Hawkins 1-1, HR, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI; Chloe Junco 2-2, BB, R, RBI, SB; Lorena Montane 1-1, RBI; Charlotte Diedrick 1-3, RBI; Brianna Fields 1-3, BB, R, SB; WP Erin Zambrano 7 IP, 5 R, 3 ER, 8 H, 0 BB, 1 K. WB: Victoria Hardy 1-4, HR, R, 2 RBI; Natalia Solorzano 1-3, RBI; Alivia Artanis 1-4, R, SB; Ava Difato 1-2, Sac; Alexandra Difato HBP, R; Jenelle Cruz HBP, R, SB; Gabrielle Cruz 6 IP, 7 R, 6 ER, 7 H, 5 BB, 5 K. CR (21-6-1), WB (14-7).

7A Region Quarterfinal: Stoneman Douglas 3, Palmetto 1: Behind 3-0, Palmetto scored once in the top of the sixth. Douglas had two runs in the second and one in the fourth.

SD: WP Jesyne Espinal 7 IP, 1 R, 4 H 1 BB, 11 K; Maddy Kirk 1-2, R, RBI; Myah Boleen 1-2, 2B, BB, R; Kayleigh Cuccia 2-3, RBI; Addison Zajkowski 1-3, 2B, R; Olivia Alvarez 2-3, 2B; Kylah Davis RBI. Plm: Daniela David 1-3, 2B, R; Zaria Wright 1-3, 2B, RBI; Lauren Falls 6 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 2 K. SD (18-6), Plm (12-11).

5A Region Quarterfinal: Pembroke Pines Charter 3, Archbishop McCarthy 0: The Jaguars scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

PPC: WP Destiny Ortega 7 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 9 K; Sophia Perez R, RBI; Mia Hernandez 1-3, R, SB; Megan Rasmussen R. AM: Chantalle Guillou 6 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 K; Chantella Guillou 1-3. PPC (18-8), AM (9-10).

3A Region Quarterfinal: Somerset Academy Silver Palms 16, Keys Gate 1: Ava Stevens 4-4, 2B, 3 R, 6 RBI, 2 SB; Taylor Rebhan 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Gessy Hernandez 2-2, R, 2 RBI; Kate Champion 2-2, 3 R, RBI; WP Edan Playa (18-1, 1.36 ERA) Complete Game, 5 K. Som (26-2).

3A Region Quarterfinal: Westminster Christian 9, American Heritage-Delray 2: WP Kaley Dyer (8th grader) 6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 K; P Abigail Barboza (8th grader) 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 K; Brooke Rebhan 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 SB; Bridget Haller 2-4, RBI; Gigi Khoury 1-3, 2B, Sac Bunt, RBI; Kaley Dyer 1-4, 2B, RBI; Abi Barboza BB, R, 2 SB; Kelsie Kenney 2 BB, 2 R, SB; Jasmine Armenteros 2 BB; Alexa Bender 2 BB, R; Team 0 Errors. WC (12-8-1).

Other local region quarterfinal results: 3A: Coral Springs Charter 12, Ransom Everglades 0; SLAM 15, King’s Academy-West Palm Beach 0.

4A: American Heritage-Plantation 12, Mater Lakes Academy 0; Jensen Beach 3, Pompano Beach 0; Key West 12, Suncoast-Riviera Beach 2; Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 14, St. Brendan 13.

5A: South Fork-Stuart 16, Homestead 0; Sebring 4, Sebastian River 1; Bayside-Palm Bay 4, Okeechobee 3.

6A: Doral Academy 15, Southwest 0; St. Thomas Aquinas 17, South Plantation 2; Fort Lauderdale 10, Nova 0.

7A: Spanish River-Boca Raton 2, Western 1; Park Vista-Lake Worth 8, Coral Glades 1.

Boys’ volleyball playoffs

With region semifinal wins in boys’ volleyball, Belen Jesuit and Cardinal Gibbons each improve to 25-3, and Cypress Bay to 22-2.

Region Semifinal: Belen Jesuit d. Palmetto 25-14, 25-21, 25-17: Morrison Hadad 9 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Marcelo Morales 6 kills, 4 blocks; Anthony Lamelas 6 kills, 9 digs. Bel (25-3).

Region Semifinal: Cardinal Gibbons d. Calvary Christian 25-18, 25-17, 25-16: Callan Fry 18 digs; Daniel Sappia 15 kills; Logan Keothavy 12 kills, 17 assists. CG (25-3).

Region Semifinal: Cypress Bay d. Flanagan 25-14, 25-19, 25-15: CB: Andres Montero 13 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 4 digs; Tyler Johnson 12 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs, 3 serve rec; Gabirel Espinal 11 kills, 2 digs; Daniel Lugo 37 assists, 3 serve rec. Fl: Pablo Sanchez 8 kills, 16 digs, 16 serve rec; Joshua Giron 5 kills, 1 block, 12 digs, 16 serve rec. CB (22-2), Fl (12-6).

Other local region semifinal results: Hialeah Gardens d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 25-20, 25-16, 25-15; Miami High d. Monsignor Pace 25-11, 25-13, 25-16; South Broward d. Mater Lakes Academy 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 27-25; Southwest d. Columbus 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20; Boca Raton d. Fort Lauderdale 25-15, 20-25, 25-14, 25-15.

Lacrosse honors

The 2023 Florida Dairy Farmers finalists for the state’s Mr. Lacrosse title include: Ethan Schlam, Senior, Attack, NSU University: Had 112 goals and 31 assists for his 10-7 district runner-up team, committed to Haverford College; James Finch, Freshman, Attack, St. Thomas Aquinas: Scored 49 goals and added 16 assists for Class 2A state runner-up team.

The finalists for the Boys’ Lacrosse Coach of the Year award include: Terry Crowley, St. Thomas Aquinas: Led squad to a 17-4 record and a Class 2A state runner-up finish.

The 2023 Florida Dairy Farmers finalists for Miss Lacrosse include: Taylor Bank, Senior, Attack, St. Thomas Aquinas: Scored 29 goals and added 31 assists for Class 2A state runner-up team.

The finalists for the Girls’ Lacrosse Coach of the Year award: Kevin Gilligan, St. Thomas Aquinas: Led his team to an 11-9 record and a Class 2A state runner-up finish.

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

