Cynthia Nixon Throws Shade at Andrew Cuomo After His Emmy Award Is Rescinded: 'I Still Have' Mine

Cynthia Nixon Throws Shade at Andrew Cuomo

Cynthia Nixon is making jokes at the expense of her former political opponent, ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Sex and the City actress, 55, took a dig at Cuomo on Tuesday following the decision by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to rescind the special Emmy award he won last year for his daily coronavirus briefings.

"The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)," she tweeted.

Two weeks after announcing his resignation, Cuomo, 63, was stripped of his Emmy hours after officially leaving office at midnight on Tuesday.

A statement from the International Academy said "that in light of the New York Attorney General's report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

Nixon, who ran against Cuomo for the Democratic nomination in 2018, has two Emmy Awards. She won one in 2004 for Sex and the City and another in 2008 for a guest appearance on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She was also nominated in 2005 for Warm Springs.

The former governor resigned from office earlier this month following the release of a report overseen by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which determined that Cuomo engaged in "unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and making inappropriate comments" with both current and former New York state employees.

Though he has denied intentionally acting inappropriately, Cuomo agreed to step down in a press conference.

"I would never want to be unhelpful in any way," he said at the time. "And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing."