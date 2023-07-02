Cynthia Nixon expresses concern over Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That cameo role

Cynthia Nixon has expressed concern over Kim Cattrall’s forthcoming cameo in And Just Like That.

Nixon appears in the Sex and the City continuation as Miranda alongside co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte).

Last month, it was revealed that Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, who was absent from the first season, will make a small appearance in the season two finale.

However, according to Nixon, this news should not have been revealed as she believes viewers will be underwhelmed by the scene when it rolls around.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: “We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance.

“We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.

She continued: “I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

Sex and the City originally ran for six seasons and two films, which were released between 1998 and 2010.

Cattrall kickstarted a public spat with Parker in October 2017, when she shocked fans by claiming that she was “never friends” with her co-star.

Since then, the pair have engaged in a war of words regarding the matter, which seemed to come to a head when Parker, who stars as sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw, returned alongside Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) and Davis (Charlotte York) in And Just Like That.

Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon in ‘Sex and the City’ (HBO)

And Just Like That addressed Cattrall’s absence in the very first episode via a scene that saw Carrie reveal that Samantha ended their friendship.

“It’s kind of like she’s dead – we never talk about her,” Carrie says in the scene, adding: “She stopped returning my calls.”

Miranda then replies: “Her pride got damaged,” with Carrie stating: “I thought I was more to her than an ATM. I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

Cattrall reportedly filmed the cameo without seeing any of her former co-stars.