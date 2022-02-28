Cynthia Erivo Wows in All-Red Louis Vuitton Look at 2022 SAG Awards

Conchita Widjojo
·1 min read

Cynthia Erivo is turning heads in her all-red ensemble at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actress and singer stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton look, featuring a red vinyl strapless gown with a matching vinyl faux fur cape embroidered with black, red and silver crystals and chains. Erivo also wore custom vinyl sandals by the French label.

She topped off the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Erivo was styled by Jason Bolden, who also works with the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Alicia Keys, Yara Shahidi, among others.

The star is nominated for her role as the legendary singer Aretha Franklin in “Genius: Aretha,” the third season in National Geographic’s “Genius” anthology series. The show received multiple accolades since it was released, including the Emmy and Golden Globe awards for best actress for Erivo.

Cynthia Erivo at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. - Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cynthia Erivo at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. - Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Erivo has been nominated in all the major awards shows: Emmys, Golden Globes, Oscars and Tonys. She received critical acclaim for her performance as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet,” including both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations. She won Grammy and Tony awards for her work in the musical “The Color Purple.”

The actress also looked to Louis Vuitton for her appearance at the 2021 Emmys. She wore a white leather Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a thin white waist belt and hand-embroidered with blue-green, royal blue and white feathers at the bottom.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Tapped for ‘Wicked’ Musical Film Adaptation

A Closer Look at Cynthia Erivo’s 2021 Emmys Dress

Cynthia Erivo Serenades L.A. Philharmonic for Disney Hall Homecoming

