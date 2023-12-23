Cynthia Erivo Talks 'Special' Connection with Ariana Grande and Singing Together on “Wicked”: 'It Just Works'

"We’ve had a really good time on set, and it just is a wonderful, wonderful vibe," Erivo said on 'The Tonight Show'

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Cynthia Erivo; Ariana Grande.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s connection is Wicked great!

On The Tonight Show on Friday, Erivo, 36, told host Jimmy Fallon that she and Grande, 30, have formed a “special” connection while costarring in the upcoming two-part film adaptation of musical Wicked.

Erivo, who is portraying Elphaba in the 2024 movie musical, said that Grande, who plays Glinda, is “the best.”

“The connection we’ve made is really special,” she told Fallon, adding that “she’s got a family member for life now.”

According to the Harriet star, their vocal chemistry is also special.

“I don’t know that we realized that our voices would fit so well together,” she said. “Our voices are very, very different, but when we sing together, it just works.”

Grande calls this seamlessness “worming,” Erivo said.

“She calls it worming. I don’t know why,” the actress told Fallon. “We sort of find each other.”

When asked about how the film has been going, Erivo said “pretty well."

“I’m so excited,” she said. “We’ve had a really good time on set, and it just is a wonderful, wonderful vibe.”

"We’re working really hard,” she added.

Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The Drift star and Victorious alum were first announced as leading witches Elphaba and Glinda in November 2021, news they — as well as Wicked director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights) — announced on Instagram.

Erivo shared a photo of a pink and green (Glinda and Elphaba's signature colors) floral arrangement that Grande had sent her with a note that read: "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

Grande also received flowers from her costar, along with a note that began with "pink goes good with green."

"Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you," Erivo continued. "I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Cynthia Erivo on The Tonight Show.

Wicked also stars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical. Grande’s boyfriend, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical star Ethan Slater, stars in the film as Boq.

The cast also includes Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik, per Variety.

The film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical ⁠— which is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West ⁠— was first announced all the way back in 2016, and will hit theaters next year.

The first Wicked film is slated to premiere in theaters in November 2024, and the second is scheduled for release one year later.



