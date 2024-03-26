Cynthia Erivo to Narrate “Children of Anguish and Anarchy” Audiobook (Exclusive)

The long-awaited conclusion to the 'Legacy of Orisha' series by Tomi Adeyemi arrives this spring

When it comes to audiobooks, the narrator's voice can make or break the listening experience. For the hotly anticipated conclusion to the Legacy of Orïsha series by Tomi Adeyemi, Tony, Grammy and Emmy award-winning actress, singer, author and producer Cynthia Erivo will narrate the audiobook, MacMillan announced exclusively with PEOPLE.

The conclusion of the series, Children of Anguish and Anarchy by Tomi Adeyemi, will be released via MacMillan on June 25.

According to the publisher, the first two installments of Adeyemi’s West African-inspired hit fantasy series, Children of Blood and Bone and Children of Virtue and Vengeance, both debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. Furthermore, Children of Blood and Bone won the Audie Award for Audiobook of the Year in 2019.

Readers may know Erivo from her 2015 Broadway debut as Celie in The Color Purple, which earned her a Tony Award in 2016. In 2020, Erivo also received two Oscar nominations — one for best actress and another for original song — for the period drama Harriet. She will also appear as Elphaba in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked.

“Cynthia is a once-in-a-generation type of talent. Maybe even once in an eon," Adeyemi says of the narrator. "Everything her beautiful spirit and voice embraces touches my heart. I am absolutely honored that she will be bringing the final installment of this trilogy to life with her incredible talent, and I personally cannot wait to devour her narration!”

In the last book in Adeyemi's groundbreaking series, readers will finally learn the conclusion to the story of Zélie, a member of an oppressed magical group known as the maji. When the maji had their magic stolen from them by a ruthless and bloodthirsty king, Zélie embarks on a dangerous journey to save her people — and their power — throughout all of Orïsha.

"I was so excited to get the chance to help bring Tomi Adeyemi’s breathtaking world of magic and hope to life by narrating the epic conclusion to this exhilarating series," says Erivo. "I’ve always been a huge fan of the series so it’s an honor to narrate the final book."

Children of Anguish and Anarchy by Tomi Adeyemi will be released via MacMillan on June 25 and is now available for preorder wherever books are sold.



