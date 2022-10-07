Cynthia Clementi, candidate for NC House District 102
Name: Cynthia Clementi
Political party: Republican
Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 57
Campaign website: N/A
Occupation: Homemaker
Education: AA Degree
Have you run for elected office before? No
Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Helping teenage unwed moms
What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?
Safety, safety, safety.
At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?
Food pantries.
Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?
Undecided.
What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?
Give parents money to send kids to their school choice.
Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?
There should be a ban on abortion, with some exceptions.
Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.
Nothing else.
Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?
No.
What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?
None.
Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?
Maybe.