Cynthia Calvillo returns to strawweight, meets Loopy Godinez at UFC event on April 8

After a rough stint at flyweight, Cynthia Calvillo will drop back down to 115 pounds.

Calvillo (9-5-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC) meets Loopy Godinez (8-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) at a UFC event on April, which doesn’t yet have a publicly known venue or location.

A person with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. ESPN Deportes was first to report the news Thursday.

Calvillo found early success upon signing with the UFC, emerging as a strawweight contender after winning five of her first six bouts. But after missing weight twice in the span of three fights, Calvillo moved up to flyweight. She scored a win over former title challenger Jessica Eye in her first UFC headliner but then went onto lose four straight – most recently a split decision to Nina Nunes this past August.

Godinez has split her first six octagon appearances. After scoring back-to-back wins over Loma Lookboonmee and Ariane Carnelossi, the Mexico-born fighter dropped a unanimous decision to Angela Hill at UFC on ESPN 41 in August.

With the addition, the April 8 UFC event lineup now includes:

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez

