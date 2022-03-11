Cynthia Bailey Gives NSFW Response When Husband Mike Hill Asks Her a Question on TV

Natasha Dado
·2 min read
Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey attend the 2021 Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon at The Beverly Hilton on October 23, 2021
Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey attend the 2021 Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon at The Beverly Hilton on October 23, 2021

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Cynthia Bailey is not a fan of the reverse cowgirl sex position, but admits she does it for her husband Mike Hill.

In an interview on Black News Channel this week, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about being intimate with host Hill.

The conversation started off with him asking Bailey, "Name one thing you do for me that you really don't like doing but you do it anyway because you know I like it?"

In response, the Celebrity Big Brother star said, "How honest can I be? ... Uh, reverse cowgirl."

Afterward, Hill burst out into laughter and said, "She means when we go to the ranch, that's what she is talking about ... Baby, I got to keep my job. One of us got to work now."

Bailey opened up about married life and why she's feeling grateful on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. Bailey wed the Fox Sports broadcaster in October 2020, sharing details of the Acworth, Georgia, wedding exclusively with PEOPLE.

Six months later, Bailey said that she and her spouse are focused on finding their flow.

"I have to say, after we finally got past the wedding, now my focus is on, after finally getting married again, staying married," the reality star told host Janine Rubenstein. "Just trying to create that balance between working."

Chatting about the ever-elusive work-life balance and how things are starting to get busy again as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Bailey pledged to put her marriage first.

"I kind of found being at home, I was even busier than I was when I was actually going on the road. So I had to create that balance of making sure that I put in my wifey time and committed to my wifely duties if you know what I mean," she said at the time.

