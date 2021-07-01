Cynthia Bailey Doesn't Know if She'll Return to RHOA : 'All Good Things Must Come to an End'

Cynthia Bailey's future on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is still up in the air, she says.

The supermodel, 54, told PEOPLE's Reality Check in a segment that aired Wednesday that she still hasn't heard if she's coming back to the long-running Bravo show.

"I don't even know if I'm gonna be returning next season," she admitted, when asked about the possible fates of two of her cast mates, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora.

The reality star also clarified to PEOPLE that she hasn't been formally let go from the show, but "I don't have a contract in my hand" just yet.

"I don't know what's happening," she said, adding she'd hope to show her life as a wife to broadcaster Mike Hill. "I'm in a really happy place in my life. My fans got to see my happy ending. So I want them to be able to see me happy," she said.

No matter what happens. Bailey said she's choosing to focus on the "amazing" 11 seasons she's had.

"If I don't come back, I wish the show well. It's been an incredible journey with incredible memories," she said. "However it works out, Bravo has been amazing to me. This platform has been amazing. It's created so many opportunities for me. I'm good."

"I'm hopeful I won't be out of the Bravo business. I just won't maybe be on this show anymore. I have a lot of other things I would like to do with Bravo," she said, jokingly adding: "You'll still be seeing these cheekbones."

This isn't the first time that Bailey has spoken up about her RHOA fate. During an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show last week, she joked about rumors spreading online that she will not be a part of the Bravo reality show's upcoming 14th season.

Bailey's teases came right at the top of her segment with Williams, after the talk show host told Bailey the two were "going to light New York on fire!" with a dinner and a night out on the town.

"You're paying, right?" Bailey asked. "Word on the street is I may be out of a job, so I'm going to need you to pay if we're gonna go to dinner!"

Bailey has been a full-time cast member on Real Housewives of Atlanta since its third season, which premiered in 2010.

The most recent season, which finished airing in May, followed Bailey as she walked down the aisle and married husband Mike Hill.

If Bailey does leave the Atlanta Housewives, she won't be going far. She is among the A-List cast of the upcoming Real Housewives crossover reality vacation series, alongside fan-favorites Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer.

The trip was eventful for Bailey, she told Reality Check.

"I always come in peace, love in light, but... I definitely bumped heads with a couple of the ladies," she teased. "You'll be hearing about that soon, I don't want to give too much away, but one unexpected situation happened — I don't want to get into details but I'll just say, the dynamics of the friendship has really changed."

The show will stream on Peacock later this year.