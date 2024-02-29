Cyndi Lauper Sells Majority Share of Music Rights to Pophouse

The Swedish company is known for trying to add value to its rights acquisitions with creative productions and installations

Michael Loccisano/Getty Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper has sold majority of the rights to her music catalog.

The 70-year-old "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" songstress sold the rights to Swedish company Pophouse, led by former Universal Music Sweden chief Per Sundin, in effort to create new experiences for her fans.

The deal includes the majority share of her publishing as well as her royalties from her recorded music. It does not include her Broadway music.

Pophouse, which was founded in 2014 by investor Conni Jonsson and ABBA frontman Björn Ulvaeus, has acquired rights from Swedish House Mafia and Avicii. The company is known for trying to add value to its rights acquisitions with creative productions and installations, like with ABBA Voyage in London.

It also runs the Avicii Experience museum in Stockholm and is working with KISS on its next avatar show.

“Pophouse has impressed me with their commitment to maintaining and developing my professional life’s work and ensuring its legacy,” Lauper said in a statement on the Pophouse website. “Their creativity and vision, combined with my continued involvement via our unique joint venture is what is most exciting to me.”

With Lauper's deal, Pophouse plans to "create new content and experiences to enrich [her] catalogue for fans old and new."

"Cyndi Lauper is an icon, with a career that has inspired generation after generation of music lovers. That she has entrusted us to protect and continue to grow her legacy is a privilege we are proud to accept," Sundin said on Pophouse.

Theo Wargo/Getty Cyndi Lauper

Adding, "We set ourselves apart through our emphasis on artist and brand development, so that we can nurture the value of our investment, and we are pleased Cyndi endorses our vision for her remarkable catalogue of work.”

In October, Lauper was featured on Cher's first-ever holiday album, Christmas. Speaking to PEOPLE about the making of the album, Cher, 77, said Lauper jumped right in and said, "OK, whatever you want, I'll do it."

Meanwhile, in June, spoke to PEOPLE about entering a new decade and trying not to feel negatively about birthdays.

"Oy. Oy. That's all I got to say. Oy!" Lauper exclaimed to PEOPLE about turning 70. "I haven't thought about it. I was always pissed off on my birthday."

Historically, she hasn't been very excited about getting older. "One year, when I was 38, I remember back then I wasn't going to get up or talk to anybody," recalled Lauper. "My friends came banging on my door, and they said, 'Listen, next year you're going to be more pissed off. Come on, get up now. We're going to Teddy's. We're having a party.'"

That wasn't the first time Lauper needed encouragement in order to celebrate her birthday. "Even at 30, [producer] Rick Chertoff told me, 'Don't be ridiculous. Life starts at 30. Get up, and come on now. We're going out to eat.' So, I'm just going to have to get over it [this year]."



Read the original article on People.