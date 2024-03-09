Cymru Premier round-up: The New Saints put five past Connah's Quay Nomads

Friday 8 March

Bala Town 1-1 Caernarfon Town: Bala manager Colin Caton said his side should have been five or six up at half-time, but they only had a George Newell goal to show for their efforts. Adam Davies' close range strike on 50 minutes brought Caernarfon back level, and while both sides pressed for a winner, the spoils were shared at Maes Tegid.

Connah's Quay Nomads 1-5 The New Saints: The New Saints showed why they have already wrapped up the title with a devastating display away from home. All the damage was done in the first half with goals from Josh Daniels, Ben Clark, Danny Davies and Jordan Williams. Jack Kenny hit back for Nomads after the break, before Declan McManus came off the bench to round off the scoring and a 25th consecutive victory for Saints.

Haverfordwest County 0-1 Penybont: Haverfordwest's poor run of results continued as a superb team goal finished off by Lewys Ware in the ninth minute proved to be enough for the visitors at the Ogi Bridge Meadow. Just a point now separates the two teams, with Haverfordwest top in the bottom half of the table and Penybont in second.

Saturday 9 March

Barry Town 1-1 Colwyn Bay: After a goalless first hour, Barry finally broke the deadlock after Evan Press picked out Lee Lucas who scored his first goal for the club. Colwyn Bay equalised deep into injury time, Udi Akpan took a hopeful ball over the top in his stride and slotted home in the bottom corner. It could prove to be a valuable point for Colwyn Bay at the bottom of the table, while Barry ended a run of four straight losses.

Newtown 2-0 Cardiff Met University: Newtown returned to winning ways thanks to two second half goals at Latham Park. Lifumpa Mwandwe gave his side the lead while Dom Smith headed home a superb Callum Roberts cross to make sure of all three points and condemn the students to a third straight defeat. The two sides are tied on 36 points at the bottom of the top half of the table, with Newtown ahead on goal difference.

Pontypridd United P-P Aberystwyth Town: