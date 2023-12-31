Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 30 December

Barry Town 0-0 Cardiff Met: Barry Town are without a win in four league matches after a goalless draw with Cardiff Met. Met have lost only once in their last seven league games, having been unbeaten in five before they were well beaten by Penybont on 26 December. Barry are ninth in the table, with Met fifth.

Aberystwyth Town 1-1 Haverfordwest County: Aberystwyth ended a five-game losing streak by claiming a point against mid-table Haverfordwest. Aberystwyth, who are 11th in the table and would be bottom of the pile but for Pontypridd's points penalty, went ahead early on through Harry Owen. But Tony Pennock's Haverfordwest levelled before the break through Martell Taylor-Crossdale, and have now lost only one of their last eight league games.

Bala Town 2-1 Newtown: Bala leapfrogged Newtown and climbed to third in the table thanks to a last-gasp winner at Maes Tegid. Bala, who have lost only once in seven league games, trailed to Aaron Williams' goal early in the second half. But Joe Malkin levelled 16 minutes from time before scoring the winner in stoppage time. Newtown drop to fourth after back-to-back defeats.

Sunday, 31 December

Caernarfon Town 2-1 Colwyn Bay: Caernarfon stay sixth and are now two points above Haverfordwest County after goals from Marc Williams and Zack Clarke earned them victory over Colwyn Bay. Tom McCready gave the visitors late hope. But having threatened a shock against The New Saints on 26 December before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat, Caernarfon held on this time. Colwyn Bay remain 10th having lost their last four Cymru Premier games.

Connah's Quay Nomads 0-4 The New Saints: Unbeaten leaders The New Saints stretched their remarkable winning streak to 14 games as they hammered second-placed Connah's Quay. The Nomads were looking for some revenge having lost twice to TNS already this season, including a 6-2 thrashing in their earlier league meeting. But the hosts were 3-0 up at the break thanks to Josh Pask, Ryan Brobbel and Brad Young, who scored a second after the break. The win left TNS 12 points ahead of Nomads in the title race.

Penybont 1-0 Pontypridd Town: Penybont maintained their challenge for a top-six spot with Elliot Richards providing their winner in the first half. However, they had Ashley Evans sent off for his second yellow card late on. Pontypridd, who won a league game for the first time since October last time out, beating Aberystwyth 2-0, remain bottom of the table.