CYIOS CORP ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF NFT PLATFORM COMPANY RANDOMBLY, LLC

Company Prepares for Launch of NFT Collectables with Portfolio of Never Before Released Assets and IP From the World of Super Hero Entertainment

Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp: (OTC PINK: CYIO), a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary business focused on crypto-lending, crypto-trading and NFT’s is pleased to announce it has closed the acquisition of NFT platform company Randombly. The acquisition was done as an all-stock deal with CYIOS acquiring 100% Randombly in exchange for a sub 5% minority stake in the Company. Randombly is a state-of-the-art NFT Platform enabling minting and trading NFT’s utilizing Ethereum and ERC721 smart contracts.

Mr. John O’Shea, Chairman of Cyios Corp commented, “We are very pleased to have closed the acquisition of Randombly. The Randombly platform offers unique features and the ability to mint a wide range of digital art and collectibles into NFT’s, including images, audio, 3D art, videos, crates, bundles and more. Utilizing Ethereum and the ERC-721 Non-Fungible and ERC1155 Multi-Fungible Token Standard smart contracts, Randombly enables artists, investors, collectors and publishers to mint, auction, and house their digital art, all in one place. Beta testing on the platform is underway, with security audits for the site, platform and smart contracts to be completed prior to launch, which is anticipated to be early December. The platform allows the Company to build its own user base and tap into the rapidly expanding NFT marketplace. Randombly will add another layer to the ecosystem being developed by CYIOS Corporation by bringing a NFT platform that can be utilized by its customers that will be trading on the crypto-exchange platform. This brings together the trading, lending, and minting/NFT process. The future tokenization, fintech, and NFT lending in development, CYIOS is creating a complete solution within the crypto community on a global scale.”

Alex Perez, CEO and Founder of Randombly stated, “Randombly is incredibly excited about becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of CYIOS Corporation, joining Helio Lending to add another key component to their crypto ecosystem. Randombly will be the NFT component to the lineup that includes a crypto exchange as well as crypto lending platform to form a trifecta of incredible offerings on a global basis. One of the most exciting aspects of the acquisition will be the wide array of NFT options available. From art to real estate and almost anything in between, this platform will not only allow minting and sales, but the added value of being able to lend against NFT’s as the assets they are, all on the ETH blockchain.”

“In addition to launching the NFT platform, the company is preparing to release some highly coveted, never before released assets and IP from the world of Super Hero Entertainment in partnership with one of the most notable and recognized names in the industry. Additional details of this special NFT collection and partnership will be forthcoming. The partnership includes minting individual characters, along with IP rights for future commercial use,” concluded Mr. O’Shea.

About Randombly, LLC

Randombly is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyios, created by a team of crypto enthusiasts. Randombly is an Ethereum NFT collectibles platform like no other, supporting the minting of 3D art, audio, video, images, crates, bundles, and more. Utilizing Ethereum and the ERC-721 Non-Fungible and ERC1155 Multi-Fungible Token Standard smart contracts, Randombly enables artists, investors, and collectors to mint, auction, and house their digital art, all in one place. For more information and to register for the Randombly launch, please visit www.randombly.com or www.linkedin.com/in/alejandro-perez

About CYIOS Corporation

CYIOS Corporation is a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary businesses Helio Lending and Choice Wellness Inc. Through these subsidiaries, the Company is focused on cryptocurrency lending through Helio’s CeFi Aggregator platform, and Choice Wellness is focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the "DR’s CHOICE" and "24" brand of products. The team has in-depth knowledge of the health and wellness markets, financial services industry, medical and health services, and blockchain. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. For more information, please visit www.cyioscorporation.com

About Helio Lending, PTY LTD

Founded in 2018, Helio Lending has developed a CeFi cryptocurrency lending platform, with headquarters in Australia. Recognized as the first to market in Australia, Helio Lending was the first independent crypto lending company to actively lend within Australia. Helio has since evolved and positioned itself as the first CeFi (centralized finance) aggregator worldwide. Helio has a large panel of partners providing access to the best rates and offers for crypto loan providers as well as offering a competitive yield generating platform. Helio Lending provides holders of cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple) with a safe and secure way to access fiat funds at the best rates, without selling any of their cryptocurrency.

About ChoiceWellness, Inc.

ChoiceWellness, Inc. is a health and wellness company that has brought to market the DR’s CHOICE line of products, as well as the “24” Brand Hand Sanitizer products. DR’s CHOICE was developed with a mission to offer Doctors and Medical Practitioners their own Professional Grade CBD BRAND with a suite of products they could stand behind and be confident to offer to their patients. Our customers can be assured that DR’s CHOICE CBD products have gone through the highest scrutiny of testing for purity, potency, and quality. DR’s Choice products have been brought to market for Doctors and Medical Professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety, or other persistent symptoms. For more information, please visit www.choicewellnessbrands.com or email us at info@choicewellnessbrands.com

