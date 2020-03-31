Cyient to Support Manufacturing of Critical Medical Technology in the Fight Against COVID-19

- Cyient's Mysore facility to support manufacturing of COVID-19 diagnosis units and X-ray system assemblies

HYDERABAD, India, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has received clearance for its Mysore facility to run its MedTech manufacturing lines to support the production of medical equipment that is critical in the fight against COVID-19.

Cyient is producing assemblies that are used in X-ray generators from GE Healthcare and diagnosis units from Molbio Diagnostics to enable rapid disease testing in India.

Mr. Rajendra Velagapudi, Senior Vice President and CEO, Cyient DLM, commented, "We are proud to support our customers in the healthcare industry at this critical time. We will continue to do everything we can to help reduce the impact of this crisis on our customers' operations as they focus on delivering the technology needed to fight COVID-19 at a national and global level."

Cyient's factory in Mysore, India, is dedicated to electronic manufacturing processes, including printed circuit board assemblies, cable harnesses, and box-builds that closely align with our core competence in electronic systems design, integration, and manufacturing services.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient .

