Cyclone Yaas: Houses damaged, Aadhaar, voter cards missing after waterlogging in West Bengal's Gangarampur

Visual of a village villages in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. (Photo/ANI)

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): Owing to waterlogging in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, residents of Gangarampur and Samay Basan villages in South Dinajpur district in West Bengal are facing difficulties with their houses damaged, their fields submerged and their Aadhaar cards and other documents missing.

Speaking to ANI, Gauri Mondal said, "My house is damaged. There is no place where i can cook food or sleep. I have nothing left. Identity cards and other valuable documents are missing due to this waterlogging. We were taken to the shelter home but we thought now the cyclone is over we can return but what we saw is we have become homeless."

"Since yesterday we are on an empty stomach. The administration has been informed but no one has arrived so far. Our houses are submerged in water. We have never witnessed such difficulties. Now we are worried about our livelihood. We are poor and earn on a daily basis. We earn and run our household expenses. Source of income is gone," said another villager, Deepak Nayak.

Meanwhile, ANI contacted the local Block Development Officer and he has assured of providing all necessary help to the affected villagers.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in West Bengal, several parts of West Bengal, including Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind on Thursday.

Meanwhile, seven Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam are taking part in relief operations in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas in West Bengal.

The cyclone impacted East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram districts in West Bengal and Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

IMD said cyclonic storm Yaas weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at 11.30 pm on May 26 over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours. (ANI)