Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 2 Killed in Kerala, 4 in Karnataka as Storm Intensifies

Lifeguards keep a watch at Dadar Chowpatty as Cyclone Tauktae intensifies and is likely to impact the Western coasts of Maharashtra, on May 15, 2021 in Mumbai, India.

Two people died in Kerala on Sunday as a result of heavy rains accompanying storm due to Cyclone Tauktae. The two deaths were reported from Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts of the state.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18 May afternoon with the wind speed ranging upto 175 kmph.

Fishermen row their boats to safety by parking them at the shore at Worli Koliwada, as Cyclone Tauktae intensifies and is likely to impact the Western coasts of Maharashtra.

Police and rescue personnel evacuate a local resident through a flooded street in a coastal area after heavy rains under the influence of cyclone 'Tauktae' in Kochi on May 14, 2021.

Police and rescue personnel evacuate local residents from a flooded house in a coastal area after heavy rains under the influence of cyclone 'Tauktae' in Kochi on May 14, 2021.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra Kutch and Diu namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Total suspension of fishing operations over northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from 17th May.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states— Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins since 13 May with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

It was discussed that Cabinet Secretary is in continuous touch with Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing the situation round the clock and is in touch with the State Governments/ UTs and the Central Agencies concerned. MHA has already released the first instalment of SDRF in advance to all States. NDRF has pre-positioned 42 teams which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. in six States and has kept 26 teams on standby.

Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Seven ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Units are on standby along western coast.

(Text - ANI, News18 Swarajya and other agencies)