Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 2 Killed in Kerala, 4 in Karnataka as Storm Intensifies
Two people died in Kerala on Sunday as a result of heavy rains accompanying storm due to Cyclone Tauktae. The two deaths were reported from Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts of the state.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18 May afternoon with the wind speed ranging upto 175 kmph.
It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra Kutch and Diu namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar.
Meanwhile, IMD has issued warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Total suspension of fishing operations over northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from 17th May.
Cyclone Tauktae: 24 NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat
As many as 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed by today evening in Gujarat as the state braces for the impact of cyclone Tuauktae that is approaching the coastal areas of the state.
According to NDRF deputy commandant Ranvijay Kumar Singh, 13 teams out of 24 were called from Punjab and Odisha.
"Our teams are prepared with all the necessary equipment and will be on standby. Wherever it is required, teams will be deployed," Singh said.
He added, "24 teams will take their place by 5 pm, with 13 teams from outside. Eight teams were called from Punjab and five from Odisha." (ANI)
Tauktae formed west of India early Saturday morning, local time. By Sunday morning, Tauktae strengthened into a very severe cyclonic storm and is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Tauktae will threaten to unleash flooding rainfall and damaging winds across portions of western and northern India through much of the upcoming week. Depending on the track of the storm, parts of Pakistan could also feel impacts. (AccuWeather)
Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure after India Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city, a BMC official said on Sunday.
The BMC on Saturday night shifted 580 patients from BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid care facilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the official said.
Officials are also contemplating a possible shut down of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as a precautionary measure because of IMD's announcement that the cyclone may pass close to the city on Sunday.
The BMC had on Friday alerted city hospitals to avoid last-minute confusion over beds and availability of oxygen devices.
Suburban rail services in Mumbai will operate on Sunday, the official said. (PTI)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states— Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins since 13 May with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.
It was discussed that Cabinet Secretary is in continuous touch with Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned.
The Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing the situation round the clock and is in touch with the State Governments/ UTs and the Central Agencies concerned. MHA has already released the first instalment of SDRF in advance to all States. NDRF has pre-positioned 42 teams which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. in six States and has kept 26 teams on standby.
Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Seven ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Units are on standby along western coast.
(Text - ANI, News18 Swarajya and other agencies)