Cyclone Tauktae: 24 NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat

NDRF teams in Gujarat. (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 16 (ANI): As many as 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed by today evening in Gujarat as the state braces for the impact of cyclone Tuauktae that is approaching the coastal areas of the state.

According to NDRF deputy commandant Ranvijay Kumar Singh, 13 teams out of 24 were called from Punjab and Odisha.

"Our teams are prepared with all the necessary equipment and will be on standby. Wherever it is required, teams will be deployed," Singh said.

He added, "24 teams will take their place by 5 pm, with 13 teams from outside. Eight teams were called from Punjab and five from Odisha."

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over East-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning, the IMD said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has instructed state ministers to reach Bharuch with immediate effect to review the preparedness of the government to tackle possible cyclone situations.

The State government has also directed the Department of Roads and Buildings, Forest Department to ensure that the communication network, roads, and power supply are maintained properly and it can be quickly restored if affected by falling trees or otherwise affected by the potential hurricane. (ANI)